Preparing flavorful meals made with high quality, real ingredients — like rice responsibly sourced from Arkansas — is quick and easy with new Knorr Selects.™ Available in six flavors — Four Cheese Risotto, White Cheddar Broccoli, Roasted Garlic Alfredo, Rustic Mexican Rice & Beans, Spinach & Artichoke and Asiago Cheese & Cracked Black Pepper — new Knorr Selects are made with no artificial flavors, no artificial preservatives, and they are gluten-free.

Like all Knorr products, Knorr Selects were created by chefs who understand how families with demanding schedules cook. Knorr Selects are quick and easy to prepare on the stove top, ready in just 10 minutes.

As part of the Knorr brand's ongoing journey to source real, sustainably grown ingredients to create authentically flavored dishes, Knorr Selects features ingredients grown and harvested on Knorr Landmark Farms — including dairy produced in the Midwest, garlic grown in California and rice responsibly grown by Arkansas farmers. Knorr encourages farmers to continue to improve and adopt more sustainable practices on their farms, such as improving soil quality, reducing water usage, increasing biodiversity and more.

Knorr Selects are available at major retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $1.99.