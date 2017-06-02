The Jel Sert Company also announced the launch of Otter Pops Beach Breakers; featuring original Otter Pops flavors served up in a new, smooth sorbet texture. Beach Breakers is available in a 20-count pack, sized for summer gatherings and entertaining family and friends. Otter Pop fans can find Beach Breakers at local California retailers starting this summer.

Acquired by The Jel Sert Company in 1996, the Otter Pops brand continues to hold its place as the number one ice pop on the West Coast. With its six iconic fruity flavors, consumers never have to choose just one Otter Pop when it comes to satisfying their cravings for a refreshing frozen treat.

Otter Pops fans in Southern California have reason to rejoice this summer as The Jel Sert Company launches its first-ever Otter Pop Vibes Tour, giving fans unprecedented access to one of the West Coast’s most beloved frozen treats. A completely unique take on the tiny house phenomenon that has swept the nation, the Otter Pops Bungalow will be an 18’ X 26’ one-of-a-kind consumer experience that invites guests to immerse themselves in all things Otter.

The Beach Bungalow will feature an Otter Pops tasting bar where a “pop tender” will offer consumers the choice of one of six zippy ice pop flavors and iconic characters including Sir Isaac Lime, Alexander the Grape, Poncho Punch, Strawberry Short Kook, Louie-Bloo Raspberry, and Little Orphan Orange. Fully equipped with a deck for lounging, beach chairs, flat screen TV’s with custom content and entertainment, music, games and fun activities, the Otter Pops Beach Bungalow will be the ultimate summer hangout.