Rojo’s Classic Layer Dip

Rojo’s, a maker of refrigerated, restaurant-style salsas and dips, announced a flavor-packed addition to its product portfolio—Black Bean, Corn & Chorizo 5-Layer Dip. As the brand’s latest offering to modernize the prepared dips category, Rojo’s new Layer Dip reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality products made with fresh ingredients.



“People love Rojo’s for its use of real ingredients—and for always delivering on freshness and flavor,” said Mark Miller, vice president of marketing at Simply Fresh Foods. “Our newest Layer Dip takes chips and dip to a whole new level of deliciousness, satisfying the need for both grab-and-go convenience and great taste. And like all our foods, Rojo’s Black Bean, Corn & Chorizo 5-Layer Dip features traditional Mexican flavors and homemade quality, just like you made it yourself.”



Available in 20-ounce tubs, the new Layer Dip is gluten-free and stacked with five layers:



• Protein-packed black beans

• Rojo’s signature fresh corn, chili and black bean salsa

• Hearty chorizo queso

• Rich sour cream

• Sharp cheddar cheese

The new dips are available in the refrigerated section at Sam’s Club stores nationwide, Rojo’s Black Bean, Corn & Chorizo 5-Layer Dip (SRP $8.98/two 20-ounce tubs).