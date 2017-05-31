In applications ranging from bakery, confectionery, dairy, beverages and meats, the Corbion ingredient solutions featured at IFT17 make it easier for manufacturers to consistently deliver product experience customers expect every time.

Simultaneously giving consumers what they want and manufacturers what they need requires the help of truly innovative food ingredient solutions, the kind that will be in focus and on display in the Corbion booth (#1256) at IFT17, June 25-28 at the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

"Corbion solutions focus on that place where consumer wants and manufacturer needs align," said Ruud Peerbooms, senior vice president, Food. "When we help our customers deliver fresh, safe, delicious foods that make the consumer happy every time, we're also helping them build consumer loyalty and reduce waste-associated costs. There is an incredible degree of knowledge, experience and dedication that goes into making that possible, and we're excited to share it with IFT17 attendees."

Corbion will highlight new solutions that help deliver on consumer and manufacturer expectations in an array of product application areas. Included will be…

… the launch of Verdad® Opti Powder N70 for uncured meats. The company's newest Verdad® product is its strongest antimicrobial, delivering superior Listeria control and shelf life in an easy-to-use powder format. Offering 35% less sodium and clean/natural labeling options, the solution helps processors appeal to more health-conscious consumers.

… SweetPro(TM), a newly launched Corbion emulsifier portfolio delivering outstanding aeration, emulsion stability and moisture retention in sweet bakery applications for greater product consistency, better performance and easy handling.

… introduction of the newly upgraded Corbion Listeria Control Model, a tool designed to help processors predict Listeria growth in processed foods while saving R&D costs and increasing speed to market.

… clean-label solutions for preserving chilled salads, providing an effective, natural alternative to sorbate and benzoate. Visitors to the Corbion booth will be invited to sample the solution featured in a hummus product.

… the use of PURAC® Powder MA in soft, chewy candies, enabling the creation of stable, homogeneous chewy products with an instant sour flavor release and excellent flavor stability.

Corbion experts will be available to discuss manufacturing and formulation challenges and how the company's solutions can help achieve specific product goals and, ultimately, success in the market.

About Corbion

Corbion is the global market leader in lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, and a leading company in emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals and vitamins. We develop sustainable solutions to improve the quality of life for people today and generations to come.

For more than 100 years, we have been uncompromising in our commitment to safety, quality and performance. Drawing on our deep application and product knowledge, we work side-by-side with customers to make our cutting edge technologies work for them. Our solutions help differentiate products in markets such as food, home & personal care, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and bioplastics. In 2016, Corbion generated annual sales of € 911.3 million and had a workforce of 1,684 FTE. Corbion is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

