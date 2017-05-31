ASF: Fajita Formulations

Year after year, traditional Mexican and Tex-Mex foods have been two of North America’s most popular cuisines. Within these cuisines, fajita is one of the more commonly known and prepared dishes—thanks to its delicious flavor and convenience. In its early days, fajita was originally made from grilled, sliced beef skirt steaks. Today, the dish has evolved into new forms and has since substituted its beef skirt with chicken, pork, shrimp, fish and even vegetables.

Advanced Food Systems (ASF) has developed and manufactured a wide variety of texture and flavor systems for fajitas within its line of SeasonRite® Marinade, SeasonRite® Seasoning and Chef-Ready® Seasoning products.

MARINADE SYSTEMS

Whether fully-cooked/frozen, fully-cooked/refrigerated, or raw-marinated/refrigerated, followed by raw/frozen, ASF’s SeasonRite® Marinade Fajita is the perfect choice for fajitas made beef, chicken, pork or seafood.

They are complete, ready-to-use systems made to increase cook yield, enhance texture and mouthfeel, while simultaneously improving flavor. These marinades also contain ingredients that will help prevent the development of undesirable, warmed-over flavor that can occur during re-heating. In addition, they aid in masking other unwelcomed flavors in imported meats or from seasonal variations in certain species. Options to extend shelf-life are available for fully-cooked/refrigerated products.

The fajita marinades are blends of functional and flavor ingredients, which facilitate processing and manufacturing throughput by improving slice-ability, shortening batching time, and reducing weighing errors. Purchasing and inventory control are also simplified since our ingredient systems are in one, easy-to-use blend.

SEASONING BLENDS

If you’re looking to liven up your vegetable or other existing products, ASF recommends SeasonRite® and Chef-Ready® Fajita Seasonings. They offer vegetable fajitas a bold flavor, locked-in moisture control and improvements in texture. These functional seasoning blends can be added to recipes for a boost in flavor and creating more visual appeal.

SeasonRite® and Chef-Ready® Seasonings are available in several different flavor profiles—from traditional fajitas to bolder versions such as a savory fajita with ancho, al pastor, tequila lime and habanero lime. Custom flavor profiles can be created upon request. These seasoning blends come in clean label and low sodium options, also.

