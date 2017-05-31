Thomas' S'mores English Muffins, Mini Bagels

The Thomas'® brand, creators and bakers of the original Nooks & Crannies® English Muffins, announced the introduction of new Limited Edition S'mores English Muffins and Mini Bagels, giving fans a new way to enjoy the classic, campfire favorite just in time for summer's arrival.

The new Thomas' S'mores English Muffins and Mini Bagels will be available for a limited time at grocery stores and other major food retailers starting May 15 with a suggested retail price of $4.49 for a six-count pack of English Muffins and $3.99 for Mini Bagels. Thomas' S'mores English Muffins will be available nationwide and Thomas' S'mores Mini Bagels will be available in select regions of the country.

Leveraging market research and consumer input, Thomas' decided the classic summertime combination of chocolate and marshmallow would be an addition to its popular line of Limited Edition products, appealing to both kids and adults. During consumer focus group testing, the new S'mores flavor received outstanding reviews as the perfect complement to the Nooks & Crannies goodness of Thomas' English Muffins and the chewy texture of Thomas' Mini Bagels — making it ideal for a special breakfast, snack or sweet treat — and allowing fans to enjoy the new flavor beyond breakfast.