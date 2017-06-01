Summer arrives early as Red Bull® Summer Edition Grapefruit Twist launches nationally, available through Labor Day. The Red Bull Summer Edition offers the Wings of Red Bull with the taste of grapefruit.

Winning over new and existing consumers since 2013, the Red Bull Editions stand for taste and choice. The line offers a delicious taste option for every palate whether new to the energy drink category, or currently enjoying Red Bull while working, studying, traveling, exercising, hanging out with friends or juggling the daily demands of life.

The Red Bull Editions line of Red Bull Red Edition (Cranberry), Blue Edition (Blueberry), Yellow Edition (Tropical Fruits), Orange Edition (Tangerine) and Green Edition (Kiwi Apple) are sold in single serve 12 fluid ounces (355 mL) cans, line priced with Red Bull Energy Drink, Red Bull Sugarfree and Red Bull Total Zero. Red Bull Red Edition, Blue Edition Yellow Edition and Orange Edition 8.4 fluid ounces (250 mL) 4-Packs are also available in stores nationally. Additionally, earlier this year, Red Bull introduced the Red Bull Purple Edition Sugarfree and Red Bull Lime Edition Sugarfree for consumers seeking variety and sugar-free offerings.

The caffeine concentration is consistent across the entire portfolio of Red Bull Energy Drink products: 80 mg of caffeine in an 8.4 fluid ounces (250 mL) can and 114 mg in a 12 fluid ounces (355 mL) can – about the same as a similarly sized cup of home-brewed coffee.