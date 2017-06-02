Ferrero Acquires Fannie May

Ferrero International S.A. completed the acquisition of Fannie May Confections Brands, Inc. and the Harry London chocolate brands from 1-800-FLOWERS.com, Inc.

The acquisition includes all operations of Fannie May, together with the manufacturing facility in Ohio and two warehouse and distribution facilities, located in Ohio and Illinois.

Fannie May will operate as a standalone entity under the Ferrero Group, with support from Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. as needed. At the same time, Ferrero U.S.A. will maintain its headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey and its assembly and packaging facility in Somerset, New Jersey.

With both founded on long family histories and iconic, high-quality brands, the union between Ferrero and Fannie May represents a strong strategic and cultural fit.