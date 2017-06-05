Dirty Martini Juice
Two varieties include Dirty Martini Juice for Gin and Dirty Martini Juice for Vodka
Gaea, a Greek food company specializing in authentic Mediterranean products such as Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Olives (snack packs, pouches, and jars), is breaking into the cocktail mixer industry with Dirty Martini Juice - a natural fit considering olives are at the core of their business.
The product is the newest innovation from Gaea, featuring specially formulated flavors to accompany vodka and gin, with only two ingredients per flavor.
Two varieties are available:
- GAEA Dirty Martini Juice for Vodka contains red pepper stuffed green olives brine with hot red pepper
- GAEA Dirty Martini Juice for Gin contains green olives brine with coriander
The suggested retail price is $2.49 per 8.5-fluid-ounce bottle.
