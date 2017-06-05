Favorite Products: April 2017

A close call. Nail-biter. Barn-burner.

Whatever phrase fits your frame of reference, this month’s Favorite New Product Poll came down to the wire.

In April, Lay’s Poppables barely beat out Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt as the Favorite New Product of Prepared Foods readers.

The two products essentially split half of the vote, with Lay’s Poppables accruing a handful of additional nods.

Applegate Spicy Jalapeno & Cheddar finished third with a respectable 19% of the vote.

Lay's, part of PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division, introduced Poppables, a multi-dimensional, light-textured potato snack packed with flavor. The new snack is available in two varieties: White Cheddar and Sea Salt.

Read more about Lay’s Poppables.

