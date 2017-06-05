Organic Tomatoes from Pacific Foods

One of the most frequently used pantry staples, canned tomatoes, is getting an upgrade from Pacific Foods. The family-owned company introduced five Organic Tomato varieties packaged in BPA-free cartons. It’s promising flavor so good home cooks will notice the difference and think twice about the tomatoes they use both for fresh applications – like bruschetta and salsa – and amazing sauces, stews, soups and more.

Not Your Garden Variety Tomatoes

Pacific’s simple recipe features Roma variety tomatoes, preferred by home canners for their full flavor and meatiness. Gentle steam peeling removes skins without the use of lye, while a “flasheat” preservation process reduces cook time by 90% compared to canned varieties. Authentic flavor, texture and nutrition are sealed in with no chemicals, additives or anything artificial.

Pacific’s Organic Tomato varieties include Diced; Strained; Crushed; Crushed with Onion, Garlic & Basil and Tomato Sauce. Naturally free of GMOs and gluten-free, they’re packaged in BPA-free, shelf-stable cartons and available now at natural food stores and conventional grocers nationwide (SRP $3.99-$4.99 for 26.46-ounce).