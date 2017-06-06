Novozymes Receives Award

Novozymes was selected as the Company of the Year by the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America (IFANCA®). The award recognizes Novozymes’ long standing commitment to halal compliance and providing halal-certified products for the manufacturing industry.

The growing halal industry is no secret with revenue from halal certified food and beverage products estimated to be $415 billion (2015). Per the Pew Research Center, the number of Muslims worldwide is expected to increase from 1.6 billion in 2010 to 2.8 billion in 2050. IFANCA and Novozymes technical teams have developed a close working relationship for reviewing and approving all products that will be halal certified.