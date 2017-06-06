Tai Pei Flavor-Infused Grains

With a dedication to providing remarkable dining experiences in the comfort of home, Ajinomoto Windsor brand Tai Pei® introduced a new and improved line of Asian inspired frozen entrées and appetizers that offer dynamic layers of bold flavors using only the finest ingredients and techniques. With flavor-infused rice, crispy vegetables and savory sauces, Tai Pei entrées are free of artificial colors or flavors and without the addition of preservatives. The reformulated entrées deliver better flavor and improved nutritional values, and are now available in an easy microwaveable package, allowing hungry consumers to immediately enjoy an entrée once heated.

Whether in search of something sweet or savory, the Tai Pei® line of Asian entrées and appetizers offers a variety of bold flavors and textures. To maximize taste, each grain of fried rice is infused with unique in-house seasoning and sauce. The infused fried rice is then combined with a variety of meats and flash-frozen vegetables. The individual meals come in easy microwaveable bowls and feature roughly 20% less sodium than before with approximately 10% lower calories with all entrées ranging from 300-520 calories per serving.

Tai Pei offers newly renovated recipes that deliver bold flavors without sacrificing quality or nutrition. The entrée line includes:

Chicken Fried Rice: Featuring white meat chicken, corn, peas, and carrots in oyster flavored sauce with fried rice

Beef and Broccoli: Featuring grilled seasoned beef with broccoli and onions in an Asian style sauce with fried rice

Sweet and Sour Chicken: Featuring breaded chicken white meat, green bell peppers, carrots, onions and pineapple in a sweet and sour sauce with fried rice

Chicken Chow Mein: Featuring traditional noodles stir-fried with chicken white meat, broccoli, carrots, red bell peppers, and onions in a savory soy sauce

The Tai Pei line will be available at grocery and mass merchandise retailers at a suggested retail price of $2.49 and available in 7.9-11-ounce sizes.