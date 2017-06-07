Tropical Smoothie Cafe Seasonal Flavors

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a fast casual cafe concept known for its better-for-you food and smoothies with a tropical twist, announced its spring product lineup, which features bold flavors and island-inspired offerings. Available today through June 25, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is offering new Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Flatbread and fresh take on the flagship Island Green Smoothie.

The Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Flatbread takes Tropical Smoothie Cafe's signature toasted flatbread to the next level, made with pulled chicken, house-made coleslaw, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing and sweet and savory island BBQ sauce. The flavor combination is inspired by the rich, diverse food culture found only in the Aloha State. To further show appreciation for Hawaiian fare, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has also signed on as an official sponsor of National Hawaiian Foods Week, June 11 through June 17, to help raise awareness and celebrate the distinctive flavors of Hawaiian cuisine. The sponsorship includes a sweepstakes where one lucky Tropical Smoothie Cafe fan can enter to win a vacation package to the 2017 Hawaiian Food & Wine Festival.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is also taking its award winning Island Green Smoothie to the next level as part of the revitalized spring menu. This superfood blend features fresh banana, pineapple, mango, spinach and kale and can be customized to fit personal preference. The newest twist allows guests to add whey protein to this fan favorite smoothie for a little extra fuel.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe's success is further driven by its expanded array of offerings and ongoing product innovation. To raise the bar in its 20th anniversary year, Tropical Smoothie Cafe will continue to feature top performing limited time only food and smoothie items as well as optimized versions of current fan favorites.