Chuao Chocolatier California Collective

Chuao Chocolatier, maker of culinary-driven, Fair Trade Certified chocolate, unveiled its latest innovation, the California Collective. A decadent line of chocolate bars expanding the range of Chuao’s offerings, the Collective brings a premium indulgence in five flavors embodying the essence of California living.

The California Collective encompasses five sunny coast-inspired flavors that celebrate the spirit of Chuao’s home state from the sunshine to the shoreline. Crafted with a premium blend of Fair Trade Certified chocolate paired with coconut, sea salt, almonds and more, varietals include:

Sun Kissed Coconut: Sun Kissed Coconut is your personal pocket full of sunshine with crunchy almonds and toasted coconut in milk chocolate.

Pool Party Pretzel: Dive into crushed pretzels and crunchy toffee in a pool of sweet milk chocolate.

Salted Caramel Dreamin’: Sweet caramel toffee and sultry sea salt in creamy milk chocolate.

Sea Salt Surf: Take your taste buds on a seaside getaway, where savory sea salt swims in waves of rich dark chocolate.

Bright & Sunny Honey: Escape to California, where awesome almonds and bits of crunchy honey toffee play all day in rich dark chocolate.

Chuao Chocolatier’s new California Collective line of chocolate bars will be available beginning this July online at www.ChuaoChocolatier.com for a SRP of $2.99 per bar.