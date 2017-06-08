PowerBar Plant Protein Product Line

PowerBar® introduced its first plant-based snack bar as part of its Clean Start™, which is an ongoing effort to evolve their product portfolio with cleaner ingredient labels and great tasting products. Made with 10g – 11g of protein, PowerBar® Plant Protein Bars are a flavorful option not typically seen in the plant protein category.

The Plant Protein Bars arrive at a time when plant protein products are gaining popularity due to the rising trend of consumers looking for vegetarian options. PowerBar® Plant Protein Bars are made with a few simple ingredients – nuts, nut butters, pumpkin seeds, crisped peas and rice - and dipped and drizzled with dark chocolate. PowerBar® Plant Protein bars do not contain artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners and are Non-GMO Project Verified. The Non-GMO Project Verification Seal is an assurance that a product has been produced according to consensus-based best practices for GMO avoidance.

PowerBar Plant Protein Bars are for the active consumer in need of an on-the-go wholesome protein snack to provide long-lasting energy and satiety. PowerBar Plant Protein Bars are available in Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter and Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew flavors.

