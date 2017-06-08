DairySnacks & Appetizers

Sixteen New Unilever Frozen Treats

Breyers®, Good Humor®, Klondike®, MAGNUM® Ice Cream and Popsicle® brands launch 16 new frozen treats

June 8, 2017
Unilever introduced 16 new frozen treats in 2017 across five of its brands: Breyers®; Good Humor®; Klondike®; MAGNUM® Ice Cream; and Popsicle®. New offerings include Breyers® first-ever, non-dairy line made with almond milk; a new Simply Popsicle® line made with colors and flavors from natural sources and more options that appeal to a variety of tastes and preferences from Good Humor®, Klondike® and MAGNUM® Ice Cream. The new treats are currently available in grocery stores nationwide.

Popsicle® Brand Introduces Simply Popsicle® Ice Pops

Popsicle® has been iconic to kids and parents alike since 1905. This summer, the brand introduces Simply Popsicle®, an ice pop made with real cane sugar and with flavors and colors from natural sources. The new line contains no high-fructose corn syrup and has 40 calories per pop. These varieties are sure to appeal to the whole family and come in four simply refreshing packs:

Simply Popsicle® Strawberry-Banana and Mango pairs icy-cold tropical Mango flavored pops and smoothie-licious Strawberry-Banana flavored pops together for a sweet, summer duo.

Simply Popsicle® Berry and Pineapple offers juicy Berry and tangy Pineapple flavored pops for a refreshing summertime treat.

Simply Popsicle® Orange, Cherry or Grape features the classic fruit flavors consumers know and love, made with real cane sugar and natural flavors.

Simply Popsicle® Strawberry and Raspberry couples fruity Strawberry flavored pops and frosty Raspberry flavored pops in one box.

Consumers can also find new Popsicle® pops in some of their favorite movie characters and flavors. Just look for the signature yellow box, now available in more than 20 unique flavors.

This year, new varieties include:

Popsicle® Star Wars™ Ice Pops are inspired by the iconic lightsabers in the Star Wars™ films, and come in three fruit flavors: First Order Cherry, Blue Raspberry Resistance and Galactic Watermelon.

Popsicle® Despicable Me Minions™ Ice Pops are inspired by Minions™ characters and come in two flavors, Compai Blue Raspberry and Bello Yellow Lemonade.

Popsicle® Sours are refreshing ice pops with bold, sour flavors and bright colors.

Popsicle® Banana and Lemon-Lime are ice pops with new, fun Banana and Lemon-Lime flavors.

Breyers® Expands to Include Non-Dairy Options; Non-GMO Sourced Ingredients in Six Flavors and New Varieties

Breyers® always starts with high quality ingredients.  Its pledge to quality has made the brand a family favorite since 1866.  This summer, Breyers is introducing its first-ever Non-Dairy line, available in two flavors:

Breyers® Non-Dairy Vanilla Peanut Butter, made with almond milk, offers real vanilla and luscious peanut butter to give a Breyers® moment that's completely non-dairy.  Plus, it's made with non-GMO sourced ingredients. 

Breyers® Non-Dairy Oreo® Cookies & Cream, featuring a family favorite combination of Oreo® cookies and Breyers® vanilla, is now completely non-dairy!  Satisfy your cookie craving with a creamy vanilla almond milk dessert filled with Oreo® cookies.

Breyers® also is proud to announce that six of America's favorite flavors are now made with non-GMO sourced ingredients, including: Breyers® Natural Vanilla; Breyers® Chocolate; Breyers® Vanilla, Chocolate; Breyers® Natural Strawberry; Breyers® Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry; and Breyers® Mint Chocolate Chip.

In addition, Breyers® is unveiling three new flavors to its Original line with more than 30 varieties to choose from:

Breyers® Chocolate Mint is a rich dark chocolate ice cream experience with chocolate chips swirled with mint ice cream. Its crisp, real mint extract is a complement to intense, bold chocolate.  

Breyers® Cinnamon Swirl couples real cinnamon sugar and Breyers® signature vanilla together for a pairing of flavors.

Breyers® Butterscotch Blondie features sweet blondie pieces scattered throughout subtle vanilla ice cream to bring out the brown sugar and buttery flavors of butterscotch. It's a butterscotch lover's dream!

Breyers Gelato Indulgences™ Adds a New Trio of Indulgent Flavors

Breyers Gelato Indulgences™ launched in 2014 with its trio of textures: creamy gelato, luscious sauce and gourmet toppings. This summer, Breyers Gelato Indulgences™ is introducing three new indulgent flavors:

Breyers Gelato Indulgences™ Cookie Dough is a combination of sweet cream gelato paired with a rich fudge swirl and gourmet chocolate chip cookie dough pieces.

Breyers Gelato Indulgences™ Pistachio Biscotti features pistachio-flavored gelato with a rich pistachio swirl and gourmet biscotti crumble for a pistachio lover's dream come true!

Breyers Gelato Indulgences™ Cinnamon Roll blends creamy vanilla-cinnamon gelato with indulgent cinnamon sugar and a gourmet baked cinnamon topping.

Good Humor® Brings Oreo® Cones to More Consumers

Good Humor® has been reimagining America's favorite candies and desserts as frozen treats for more than 95 years. Whether on sticks, as sandwiches or on cones, the brand features a variety of frozen treats that everyone in the family will love. And this year, Good Humor® has partnered with America's #1 cookie to bring an exciting new variety from the ice cream truck to the grocery store:

Good Humor®Oreo® Cone is a crispy chocolatey cone filled with sweet vanilla frozen dessert, blended and topped with Oreo® pieces, now available in a pack of four.

Klondike® Adds to the Variety with New Stick-less Bar

Famous for the original Klondike® bar and varieties like the Choco Taco, Klondike® is expanding its line of classic, stick-less bars to include 14 varieties of loaded ice cream in a chocolatey shell with the launch of a new bar.

Klondike® Brownie Fudge Swirl Bar features gooey, fudgy swirls churned through rich chocolate ice cream covered in thick milk-chocolate.

MAGNUM® Ice Cream Expands Doubles Offerings to Include Two New Varieties

Following the launch of two successful varieties in 2016, MAGNUM® Ice Cream – the only ice cream bar in the U.S. made with Belgian Chocolate – is expanding its MAGNUM® Doubles ice cream line with yet again two new varieties. Featuring two layers of decadent chocolate around a layer of sauce, these new varieties are an addition to the lineup.

MAGNUM® Double Cookies & Cream is made with cookies and cream ice cream, chocolate cookie sauce, and a crackling coating made with rich, Belgian chocolate and more cookie pieces.

MAGNUM® Double Chocolate Hazelnut is the balance of chocolate hazelnut ice cream, decadent hazelnut sauce, and a crackling coating made with Belgian chocolate. 

