Ciao Bella Partners With Diageo

Ciao Bella, maker of premium, artisan gelato and sorbetto, announced its partnership with Diageo to introduce a decadent Baileys Sea Salt Caramel Gelato.

"We have paired the creamy, silky sweet taste of Baileys® Original Irish Cream Liqueur with one of America's top gelatos to create the absurdly Baileys Sea Salt Caramel flavor. With over 30 years of experience in producing gelato, Ciao Bella has created a masterpiece for the freezer aisle," says Carlos Canals, CEO of Ciao Bella.

"The premium segment in the specialty frozen dessert category has experienced tremendous growth over the past several years. Ciao Bella is continually evaluating taste trends and finding innovative ways to bring exciting new flavors that will appeal to new and loyal consumers alike. We are thrilled to bring these two decadent brands together to create 'The Hottest Duo in the Freezer Aisle,'" added Canals.

The new Baileys Sea Salt Caramel gelato will be available nationwide this month at a suggested retail price of $4.99 for a 16 oz. pint. Ciao Bella and Baileys continue to collaborate and plan to launch new flavors in the future.