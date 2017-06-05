The McIlhenny Company: New Chipotle Option

The McIlhenny Company is proud to introduce TABASCO® brand Chipotle Spray Dry Flavoring, a full-bodied flavor enhancer that delivers the popular, smoky taste of TABASCO® brand Chipotle Pepper Sauce in a convenient dry format.

Artisanally crafted from smoked red jalapeño peppers, distilled vinegar and a blend of spices, TABASCO® Chipotle Spray Dry adds balanced flavor to a wide variety of applications—without adding moisture.

The chipotle pepper has a long history of flavor that dates back to ancient Aztecs, who passed the unique process of smoking sun-ripened red jalapeño peppers down through generations. Today, McIlhenny Company follows the Aztecs’ traditional smoking process, letting the peppers slow-dry in “chipotleras” (or pits) over fires fueled by locally harvested pecan wood. From there, TABASCO® Chipotle Pepper Sauce is created and then spray-dried into a fine powder.

Chipotle Spray Dry can be used to elevate flavor in a variety of applications, including sauces, soups, dressings, marinades and beverages, as well as to compliment the natural smokiness of chocolate. Ideal for Latin-inspired cuisine, Chipotle Spray Dry first delivers the flavors of slow-smoked red jalapeños with hints of onion, garlic and a subtle sweetness, then follows with a perfectly-balanced complex heat.

The innovative Chipotle Spray Dry format helps food formulators deliver the authentic taste of TABASCO® brand Chipotle Pepper Sauce without shipping or storing unnecessary moisture. Featuring fine flavor particles with a smooth, refined consistency, Chipotle Spray Dry is an easy-to-use powder with superior dispersion. The heat level registers at approximately 2,500–5,000 Scoville Heat Units (SHU). Depending on the application, McIlhenny Company recommends a use level between 0.5% and 20.0% to achieve your desired flavor profile. And like all TABASCO® Industrial Ingredients, Chipotle Spray Dry Flavoring is gluten-free, fat free, low sodium and halal certified.

Whether the goal is to add excitement to seasoning blends, enhance beverage ideas or spice up sweets, the on-trend flavor of TABASCO® brand Chipotle Spray Dry Flavoring appeals to adventurous palates everywhere. As the newest addition to the TABASCO® Industrial Ingredients portfolio, Chipotle Spray Dry follows the successful launch of the TABASCO® brand Original Red Spray Dry Flavoring in 2015, which features the signature taste of three-year-aged TABASCO® brand Original Red Sauce in the same convenient dry format.

To learn more about the TABASCO® Industrial Ingredients portfolio, request samples or schedule a demo, contact your local TABASCO® Ingredients broker or visit www.TABASCOingredients.com/Brokers.

About McIlhenny Company

McIlhenny Company produces TABASCO® brand products, which are sold in more than 165 countries and territories around the world and labeled in 22 languages and dialects. The nearly 150-year-old company makes a line of pepper sauces, including its world-famous TABASCO® Original Red and 7 additional Family of Flavors® varieties including Green Jalapeño, Chipotle, Buffalo Style, Habanero, SWEET & Spicy, Garlic and new Sriracha Sauce. The pepper sauce that Edmund McIlhenny created in 1868 is the same Original Red Sauce that is produced today. It’s still made from tabasco pepper mash that's been aged up to 3 years in white oak barrels, mixed with premium distilled vinegar and a small amount of salt. This unique aging process delivers unmatched concentration and piquancy.

For more information, visit www.TABASCOingredients.com/about.

About TABASCO® Industrial Ingredients Division

As the leader of the fast-growing pepper sauce market, McIlhenny Company supplies food manufacturers with the same authentic TABASCO® brand Original Red Sauce flavor that has been enjoyed for over a century by both consumers and foodservice professionals. Now this unique flavor profile is available in a variety of convenient forms to fit most food processing environments. The ultimate goal of the TABASCO® Industrial Ingredients Division is to help food manufacturers and processors improve the flavor and profitability of their next great food idea.

For more information, visit www.TABASCOingredients.com.