Doritos, from PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division, is enabling the most adventurous snack lovers to kick it up a notch in summer 2017. Doritos HeatWave is the first Doritos snack to offer two unique, flavor sensations: sweet and smoky. Available in BBQ and Chipotle Cream flavors, the chip's transition from bold flavor to a burst of heat makes for an intense summer snacking experience.



"With summer on the horizon, people are getting the coolers out, dusting off their grills and pulling off pool covers. But, Duluth's holiday weekend plans were dampened by cold weather," said Ryan Matiyow, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "To warm things up, tomorrow we will literally drop Doritos HeatWave chips on Duluth, a city in need of some heat."



Doritos HeatWave is available now in 9.25-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $4.29 and 3-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $1.69 while supplies last.

