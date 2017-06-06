Hostess Expands Breakfast Items

Hostess Brands introduced two new products: Hostess® Cinnamon Sugar Crunch Donettes® and Hostess® Apple Streusel Coffee Cakes. Each of the new flavors-- driven by current flavor trends -- capitalizes on the growing demand for convenience as consumers more frequently choose to eat their breakfast on-the-go and increasingly opt for breakfast items for snacks throughout the day.



Hostess® Cinnamon Sugar Donettes® are topped with an indulgent mixture of cinnamon and sugar. Each bite provides consumers a sweet burst of cinnamon flavor and the crunch of Hostess’ one-of-a-kind crumb topping. Additionally, Hostess has added a second flavor to its best-selling coffee cakes with the launch of Apple Streusel Coffee Cakes. The treat has a crisp apple taste and it’s topped with a delightfully buttery, sugar crumb streusel.



The product launch closely follows several other recent innovation efforts from Hostess, as the brand continues to extend its offerings with its introduction of a chocolate cake Twinkie, an expansion into the frozen and in-store bakery categories, along with a variety of seasonal snack cakes such as Pumpkin Spice Twinkies® and Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cupcakes.



Both Cinnamon Sugar Donettes and Apple Streusel Coffee Cakes are available now at retailers nationwide.