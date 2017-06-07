Oreo Mississippi Mud Pie Day

To celebrate Dollar General serving as the exclusive retailer of the newest, limited-edition OREO, the company declared Wednesday, June 7, as Mississippi Mud Pie Day throughout the state. Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant helped commemorate the day with an official state proclamation and Dollar General is encouraging customers to enjoy #DGOREOMSMud by providing customers a complimentary package with a select purchase, June 7.



Dollar General is providing customers a free package of OREO cookies with the purchase of two additional packages through its Wow! Wednesday digital coupon offer. To redeem, customers should visit www.dollargeneral.com/coupons or visit the Dollar General mobile app on smartphone devices only on Wednesday, June 7 to add the coupon to their platform, or to create a digital coupon account. Customers can then redeem the offer from June 7 through June 9 by entering their 10-digit Digital Coupon number at checkout.



The OREO Mississippi Mud Pie Flavor Creme Chocolate Sandwich Cookie combines the chocolate flavors of Mississippi’s unofficial state dessert with Oreo cookie. Dollar General is the exclusive retailer of the limited-edition cookie, which is in more than 13,600 stores in 44 states while supplies last.