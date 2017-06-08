Pure Protein Super Food Plant-Based Protein Powder
Pure Protein Super Food is available in three flavors: Dark Cocoa, Vanilla Bean & Mixed Berry Super Fruits
Pure Protein, makers of protein-fortified bars, snacks, drinks and powders, announced the launch of its newest innovation, Pure Protein® Super Food protein powder. A complete, vegan protein blend, Pure Protein® Super Food is available in three flavors, Dark Cocoa, Vanilla Bean & Mixed Berry Super Fruits, each offering 20 grams of protein (per serving) from 100% plant-based sources.
Ideal for keeping an active, fitness-focused lifestyle on track, Pure Protein® Super Food is vegan, non-GMO, contains naturally sourced super greens, no soy or dairy, and is free of artificial flavors, colors and sweeteners. Each flavor contains 140-160 calories, 5 grams or less of sugar, and 20 grams of plant-based complete protein, providing the essential amino acids for lean muscle and strength. Early this year, Pure Protein® Super Food was recognized for its taste as both the Vanilla Bean and Mixed Berry Super Fruits flavors were awarded the American Masters of Taste 'SUPERIOR TASTE Gold Medal Seal.'
