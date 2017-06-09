Roha Group Appoints New Leadership

Roha Group announced the appointment of Stephane Ducroux as Global Head of Business – Ingredients.



As the organization evolves, skills and knowledge become critical in managing operational effectiveness. Embracing a rapidly-changing market scenario in its business and regulatory environment, the whole company is proactively reinforcing its management structure. Ducroux brings in the expertise to meet these challenges, through a proven track record and hands-on experience in acquisitions, integrations, operational leadership, transversal management and business development.



Ducroux’s appointment comes at a time when Roha is accelerating its development across the globe with relentless efforts towards innovation and acquisitions. Strengthening its position as a leading global Food Color company, as well as developing its natural ingredients footprint will be among his priorities, together with the Board. He will support Roha to grow its extensive product portfolio along with the structuring of the company’s organization.



Ducroux brings to Roha’s group about 20 years of experience in the natural specialty ingredients industry, from the management of Vice President Sales & Operations to Chief Operating Officer for Americas & Asia Pacific, member of Executive Committees and Boards of directors. He has worked in both start-up and larger group stage organizations, instrumental in organic development as well as aggressive external growth modes.



His solid background comes with a strong belief in the role of business development and pragmatic execution approach of the company’s development strategy. His previous roles most notably with Naturex have provided him a strong experience to understand the clients’ perspective and their constant search for innovative solutions. He brings with him the insights and the knowledge of the markets gained under his previous leadership positions.



Roha Group looks forward to starting this new phase of the company’s development, consolidating its ambitions as a leading global multinational in the specialty ingredients industry.



Many more exciting developments will be announced in the near future for Roha as the group is focused on a firm global strategic goal to become one of the top color manufacturers worldwide.