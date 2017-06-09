Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a hemp lifestyle brand of exclusivity and status, announced that it will be developing an all new CBD infused line of energy waters, which will expand their energy beverage product lineup that already includes their popular hemp infused energy drinks. The company will be producing multiple flavors that will appeal to a vast consumer market. These flavors include Tropical Coconut, Georgia Peach, Kiwi-Strawberry, and Watermelon.

Kona Gold has also recently expanded its warehouse space by adding an additional 1600 square feet. The additional warehouse space will be used to house inventory of their current and future products.

Kona Gold will use their existing distribution partners and retail locations to effectively launch its new CBD infused flavored energy waters into the market once they become available in the second half of 2017.