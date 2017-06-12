Last year, American whiskey – including bourbon -- generated revenues up 7.7% to $3.1 billion in sales. White Coffee has joined the movement by partnering with Jim Beam® to present a line of (non-alcoholic) coffees including single serve and 12-ounce. ground coffees: Jim Beam® Bourbon Flavored Coffees.

Elegant, smooth and refined in character, Jim Beam's rich flavor offers mellow hints of caramel and vanilla. The new line features "America's Native Spirit" infused into 100% Arabica coffee: a sweet, mild, flavorful coffee that delivers pleasure with every sip.

The Jim Beam Bourbon Flavored Line of Coffees includes five varieties: