Jim Beam Bourbon Flavored Coffees

White Coffee partnered with Jim Beam to develop the new coffee line

June 12, 2017
Last year, American whiskey – including bourbon -- generated revenues up 7.7% to $3.1 billion in sales. White Coffee has joined the movement by partnering with Jim Beam® to present a line of (non-alcoholic) coffees including single serve and 12-ounce. ground coffees: Jim Beam® Bourbon Flavored Coffees.

Elegant, smooth and refined in character, Jim Beam's rich flavor offers mellow hints of caramel and vanilla. The new line features "America's Native Spirit" infused into 100% Arabica coffee: a sweet, mild, flavorful coffee that delivers pleasure with every sip.

The Jim Beam Bourbon Flavored Line of Coffees includes five varieties: 

  • Jim Beam® Original is a subtle caramel and oaky vanilla flavor combined with a sweet, mild intensity coffee.
  • Bourbon Vanilla: A burst of sweet vanilla with a creamy, woody overtone highlights the bourbon-flavored coffee's caramel and smoky notes.
  • Cinnamon Stick: A bold, spicy coffee that offers the sweet taste of cinnamon reminiscent of the holidays.
  • Spiced Honey: Sweet honey and warm, savory spice in a medium body coffee.
  • Signature Dark Roast: A smooth and richly flavorful coffee connoting the smoky taste of America's Native Spirit.

