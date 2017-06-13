Pop-Tarts Jolly Rancher Flavors

This summer, Pop-Tarts® and Jolly Rancher® are teaming up to debut the first-ever candy-inspired Pop-Tarts flavors, including Frosted Cherry, Frosted Green Apple and Frosted Watermelon.

The three Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts pack sweet and sour flavors into a toaster pastry crust:

Frosted Cherry has a tart cherry-flavored filling that tastes as good as a Jolly Rancher candy right out of the wrapper.

Frosted Green Apple offers a sour apple flavor that recreates the iconic green Jolly Rancher candy.

Frosted Watermelon brings the sweet taste of summer to taste buds with Jolly Rancher candy's classic Watermelon flavor.