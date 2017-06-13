Julie’s Organic Ice Cream Rebrands

The brand that established the organic ice cream category in 1998, Julie’s Organic developed a rebrand and fresh new line of super premium organic pints. Ripe strawberries, luscious blackberries, dark chocolate chips and fresh organic mint leaves are among the pure ingredients adorning stylish new packaging.

Along with the rebrand on its top-selling novelties, Julie’s Organic is introducing 11 new pint flavors in 2017. Julie’s eight super premium ice creams include: Classic Vanilla, Blackberries & Cream, Coffee, Cookies & Cream, Milk Chocolate, Mint Chip, Sea Salt Caramel and Strawberries & Cream. Additionally, three refreshing and silky sorbets follow the same organic pure delight approach with Just Lemon, Mango and Raspberry.

The organic milk and cream used in Julie’s Organic are always free from synthetic growth hormones like rBST and antibiotics. The new pints are sweetened with unrefined organic cane sugar and are free from added or artificial colors, added or artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, carrageenan, tapioca syrup and tapioca starch. The sorbet flavors are non-dairy, vegan and soy free. All Julie’s Organic products are USDA certified organic and non-GMO.

New Design for Pints & Novelties Reflects Purity of Ingredients

Ingredients found in nature shine in the new packaging design crafted by David Lemley and the creative team at Seattle-based agency Retail Voodoo. Working with photographer David Clugston and stylist Julie Hopper, the team was inspired by the “pure delight” of the brand, bringing clippings from local blackberry bushes and fresh strawberry plants at the peak of summer freshness to the photoshoot.