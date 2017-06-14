Barilla America introduced its latest innovation in the pasta category, Barilla Ready Pasta, a microwaveable, fully-cooked pasta. Made with just three simple ingredients—fully cooked al dente pasta, a dash of extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of sea salt—Barilla Ready Pasta allows people to enjoy the al dente texture they've come to expect from Barilla in just 60 seconds, without sacrificing taste.

Barilla Ready Pasta is an ultra-convenient option offered in four pasta shapes including Elbows, Gemelli, Penne and Rotini. It can be made in three easy steps:

Gently knead Ready Pasta pouch, tear the pouch open about 1 inch

Microwave for 60 seconds

Toss with your favorite ingredients, such as fresh produce, cooked protein or cheese, for a quick meal, snack or side dish and enjoy

Barilla Ready Pasta is also non-GMO certified, has no preservatives and is all natural. The pasta is packaged in an 8.5-ounce pouch, making two servings and can be found in the dry pasta aisle.