DrinksWomen, Men, Kids

Ready To Drink Ceralyte

ceralyte®, the new-generation rice-based gluten-free ORS, features the dual action of effectively treating both dehydration and diarrhe

ceralyte_900.jpg
June 15, 2017
KEYWORDS gluten-free / ready to drink
Reprints
No Comments

Cera Products, Inc. announced a new ceralyte oral rehydration solution (ORS) is now available ready to drink in a 250 ml (8-ounce) size with a three year shelf life.  ceralyte®, the new-generation rice-based gluten-free ORS, features the dual action of effectively treating both dehydration and diarrhea, reducing fluid losses as it rehydrates, and it can be used for all ages.

ceralyte®  is a non-prescription product that safely treats diarrhea, regardless of etiology, in both children and adults. Clinically tested at renowned institutions, it is regulated by the FDA as a medical food so a physician should supervise its use.  ceralyte® has been widely used in powder form, including in military medical kits.  Now, it is also available as a convenient ready-made drink available to distributors, retail pharmacies, hospitals, clinics and individuals nationwide.

This scientifically developed low-osmolarity cost-effective formulation is also available in a variety of strengths and flavors in traveler-friendly ready-to-mix powder in different sizes.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.