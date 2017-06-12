Firmenich Appoints New Leadership

Firmenich appointed of Julien Firmenich as Vice President of Ingredients. In this role, he will lead the Ingredients Business Unit with a focus

on breakthrough innovation, creativity and long term value creation. Based in Geneva, he will report directly to Armand de Villoutreys, President of Perfumery & Ingredients effective July 1.

“I am delighted to be welcoming Julien to head up our Ingredients business globally,” says Armand de Villoutreys, President of Perfumery, Firmenich. “Julien’s experience in Perfumery, cutting across Body and Home Care and Fine Fragrance, as well as his leadership in Ingredients, positions him well to drive our Ingredients growth strategy with a focus on shaping unique olfactive experiences.”

“I am very proud to be leading our Ingredients business, and to keep on driving the richest and finest palette in the industry to delight our creators and customers,” says Julien Firmenich. “Building on our leadership in green chemistry, sustainable naturals and breakthrough innovation, I am committed to taking our legacy forward.”

Julien most recently held the position of VP, Product Strategy & Promotion, Ingredients, at Firmenich where he played an instrumental role in the business’ successful transformation, with a focus on product lifecycle and innovation management. Prior to joining Ingredients, Julien took on roles of increasing responsibility within Perfumery, from Fragrance Development Manager, to Body and Home Care Commercial, followed by Fine Fragrance Sales. Across these roles he developed a broad understanding of the world of perfumery and ingredients, from creativity to consumer insights, all the way to customer intimacy.

A Swiss national, Julien holds a Masters in Economic Science from HEC Lausanne and an MBA from INSEAD in Singapore. He lives in Geneva with his wife and daughter.