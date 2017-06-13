Barbara’s USDA-Certified Organic Snackimals

Barbara’s announced that its entire line of Snackimals Cookies is now USDA-Certified Organic. The line of Vanilla, Oatmeal and Chocolate Chip flavor cookies are comprised of all organic ingredients and have also undergone a packaging refresh to better convey the brand’s decades-long support for wildlife welfare. Barbara’s Organic Snackimals Cookies will begin shipping to retailers in August.



Rooted in the brand’s commitment to providing wholesome, better-for-you snacks and cereals, Barbara’s Organic Snackimals Cookies use simple ingredients including organic whole grains, organic sunflower oil and organic cane sugar for a clean twist on a childhood staple. The new packaging now highlights the USDA-Certified Organic seal, a vegan claim, and features facts about endangered animal species on the back panel, with education about each cookie shape that correlates to an endangered or threatened species. The Organic Snackimals have also replaced the circus-shaped cookies with a puffin-shaped cookie as a nod to the brand’s mascot.



These cookies are cholesterol-free, kosher, vegan, low sodium and Non-GMO Project Verified, and like all Barbara’s products are made without hydrogenated oils and high fructose corn syrup. In three delicious flavors including Organic Vanilla, Organic Oatmeal and Organic Chocolate Chip, these cookies are a low-sugar option rich in whole grains that are perfect for school lunches, movie nights, car rides and more. They’re available in 2.125-ounce and 7.5-ounce bags, as well as 6 packs.