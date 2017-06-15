Known for serving new and innovate meats like venison and pork belly to guests, Arby’s went on the hunt for an exotic shake and found the answer hiding in its restaurants all along. Arby’s announced today that it will offer its first beverage mashup: The Liger Shake.



A liger is a hybrid breed between a male lion and a female tiger. Despite rumors of magical skills, the liger is a very real and breathtaking beast. Arby’s Liger Shake is a cross between the brand’s Ultimate Chocolate Shake and Orange Cream Shake with stripes of Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce, resulting in a handsome, liger-like blend of colors that is bursting with rich, sweet flavors.



The Liger Shake is available at Arby’s restaurants nationwide during June.