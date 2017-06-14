ADM: Ingredient Solutions

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) combines one of the most extensive, innovative and on-trend range of ingredients with an unrivaled breadth and depth of expertise. Customers can learn more about ADM’s purposeful ingredients and value-added services at the 2017 Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Expo June 25-28 in Las Vegas, at the Sands Expo Convention Center.

Representatives from ADM will be available at Booth #650 to discuss the latest trends in food and beverages, and how ADM’s ingredients and experts can help customers create innovative products that consumers love.

“ADM leverages an extensive array of research tools, techniques and methodologies—including our proprietary research platforms—to understand global macro and micro trends and deeply connect with consumers,” says Mark Rainey, vice president, Global Food Marketing for ADM. “Our goal at IFT this year is to share some of that expertise with customers and demonstrate how ADM’s vast ingredient portfolio can help them develop great-tasting, on-trend and purposeful food and beverage solutions to meet consumer demand.”

ADM’s product advisors will be available to discuss the latest trends in foods and beverages, and at the same time, customers can experience products featuring plant-based ingredients, including proteins, and whole foods, including nuts, seeds and grains; Colors from Nature® natural flavors; sweetening solutions; and clean label solutions.

Stop by Booth #650 to learn more about ADM’s vast ingredient portfolio and sample products such as:

• A vegan Thai laab chopped salad featuring 8g of plant-based protein per serving and sweetness from fruit;

• A blood orange and bourbon, non-alcoholic soda featuring a clean label, natural sweeteners, natural flavor and Colors from Nature®;

• A vegan Tunisian-style farro salad with roasted cashew and harissa dressing featuring 5g of plant-based protein per serving, heritage grains and a clean label;

• An on-trend coffee lemonade containing only 80 calories per serving and featuring cold-brew coffee extract and natural flavor;

• A plant-power frappe featuring 10g of plant-based protein per serving, 6g of fiber per serving and Colors from Nature®;

• An orchard fruit yogurt featuring 14g of protein per serving and only 2g of added sugars per serving with sweetness from fruit, natural flavor and Colors from Nature®.

Visit ADM’s food ingredients web site for more details at www.adm.com/en-US/products/food/Pages/default.aspx.