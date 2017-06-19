Duke’s Cajun Style Andouiille Smoked Shorty Sausages

Duke’s, Boulder-based maker of freshly crafted, made-from-scratch smoked meats announced the introduction of its new Cajun Style Andouille Smoked Shorty Sausages at Sweets & Snacks Expo May 23-25. Duke’s is the top-selling premium smoked sausage brand in the United States and continues to bring innovative new products and flavors to the category.

Duke’s new Cajun Style Andouille Smoked Shorty Sausages (Shortys) are smoked with real hickory hardwood and a special blend of Cajun spices. The new flavor profile is an extension of the popular Shorty line, which contains no added hormones, nitrates, msg or liquid smoke. The Andouille Smoked Shorty Sausages have seven grams of protein and one gram of sugar per serving.

“Our Smoked Shorty Sausages deliver on the growing consumer demand for high-protein, low-sugar, premium snacks,” says Duke’s president and founder, Justin Havlick. “In addition to high-quality ingredients, we’re delivering on taste, flavor and convenience.”

The full line of Shortys includes seven varieties in 4 or 5 oz bags. Flavors include Original, Hot & Spicy, Hatch Green Chile, Chorizo & Lime, Hickory Peach BBQ, Tomato Basil and Cajun Style Andouille. Shortys are also available in convenient, single-serve packs for an on-the-go portable protein snack.

Duke’s is the number one smoked sausage brand in the premium category with grocery sales up over 170 percent versus last year. Shortys have strong distribution across multiple channels including convenience, grocery, mass, club and drug. In April 2017, Duke’s was acquired by Conagra Brands and will continue operating out of its Boulder, Colorado headquarters.