Cauliflower-Crust Pizzas Going Nationwide

CAULIPOWER expanded the availability of its ready-to-use line of cauliflower-crust pizzas to retailers nationwide.

CAULIPOWER will roll out in more than a thousand stores this summer including, but not limited to: Acme, Advantage Nutrition, Albertsons, Amigos, Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets, Barons Market, Central Markets, Clark's Markets, Clements' Marketplace, Dan's Fresh Produce, Draeger's Market, Gelson's, Giant-Carlisle, Haggen, Harris Teeter, Hugo's Family Marketplace, Kings Food Markets, Lynn's Dakotamart, Market Street, Meijer, Mollie Stone's Markets, MOM's Organic Market, New Leaf Community Markets, Rouses Supermarkets, Safeway, Shaw's and Star Market, ShopRite, Strictly Gluten Free, Tom Thumb, United, Vons, Wegmans, Woodman's Foods and many more.

In February 2017, CAULIPOWER launched in 30 Whole Foods Markets in Southern California, Arizona, Nevada and Hawaii and Bristol Farms, as well as Amazon.com. Inspired by social media-generated recipes for cauliflower-based alternatives that took too much time, money and mess to be accessible for most people, CAULIPOWER gained rapid popularity in test markets, leading to national expansion in the four months after launch. While tasting like conventional pizza recipes, CAULIPOWER is a healthy way for anyone to indulge in favorite comfort foods; compared to traditional and gluten-free pizza options, CAULIPOWER is lower in calories, sugar, fat, and sodium and higher in protein, fiber, and vitamins, while being naturally nutrient-rich and gluten-free.