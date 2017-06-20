MeatCrafters Skinny Salamis

MeatCrafters Inc., a Maryland company that crafts traditionally cured charcuterie products: salamis, sausages and duck breast prosciutto has launched its newest product line, a high protein, low calorie, no sugar, no carbohydrates, shelf stable, take-anywhere snack called Skinny Salamis™.

MeatCrafters creates "out of the box" new world flavors for its Skinny Salamis™ products. Skinny SalamisTM are made in small batches and are available in three antibiotic, gluten and hormone free meat varieties: heritage breed Duroc Pork, Black Angus Beef and all natural lamb. These unique snack salamis are cured and not cooked.

The new Skinny SalamisTM are available for order in three varieties: Original Black Angus Beef, Truffle (pork) and Street Cart Sharma (lamb). Three additional flavors will be available later in 2017: Merguez (lamb), Spicy Chorizo (pork), and Casbah (pork).

Each package contains four Skinny Salamis™ and functions as a grab and go snack.