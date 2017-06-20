Silky Smooth Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter PROMISES

Mars Chocolate North America announced the latest addition to the DOVE® Chocolate flavor line-up, Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate PROMISES®. Blending together silky smooth DOVE® Dark Chocolate and peanut butter crème, the fan favorite treat is now available at retailers nationwide along with two new DOVE® Fruit varieties: DOVE® Chocolate Mixed Berries and DOVE® Chocolate Cherry & Sea Salt Almond.

Peanut butter is one of the largest segments in the chocolate category1, so the experts at DOVE® Chocolate saw an opportunity to bring this classic flavor pairing to life. The signature DOVE® Chocolate hand-crafted using the highest quality cocoa beans and a roasting process rooted in European heritage, the signature DOVE® Chocolate taste provides peanut-butter lovers a unique way to enjoy this mouth-watering treat that brings pleasure with every bite.

DOVE® Chocolate Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate PROMISES® are available in 7.94-ounce laydown bags for a suggested retail price of $4.09 - $4.79 and joins the existing dark chocolate line-up that includes: Almond, Sea Salt and Caramel, Mint Chocolate Swirl and Mocha Latte Swirl. DOVE® Chocolate PROMISES® are also available in silky smooth milk chocolate flavors, including Caramel and Peanut Butter.