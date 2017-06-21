Kayco introduced Beetology, a new line of craft beverages made from one of nature’s untapped nutritional powerhouses, beets. These sweet, organic, cold-pressed juices are a choice for today’s health-minded consumer, and they are part of the good-for-you products that offer all the ‘clean’ attributes shoppers are demanding today.

According to Charles Herzog, Chief Beetologist and VP of New Business Development at Kayco, “The movement toward simple, easy-to-understand, healthy ingredients is now in the mainstream. Beetology beverages contain no more than five ingredients – nothing but organic, natural, cold-pressed juice – perfectly blended for a crisp and unique flavor in every sip. The pure farm-to-table pedigree means you can taste the difference.”

All five varieties are 100% non-GMO, USDA Certified Organic, and Certified Fair Trade. The 100% juice blends contain no preservatives, additives, artificial colors, or flavors. They are also non-soy, non-dairy, and certified kosher, making them perfect for anyone, any time.

Best of all is the way beets harmonize with other natural juices. Every crafted Beetology blend packs a crisp, delicious punch that’s refreshing, nuanced, and not too sweet. Varieties include Beet + Lemon + Ginger, Beet + Veggie, Beet + Tropical Fruit, Beet + Berry, and Beet + Cherry.

The myriad benefits of beets are well-documented. Dense in nutrients and high in antioxidants, they help boost energy, aid in weight loss, support cleansing and detoxing, and have anti-inflammatory properties. They’re also known to improve blood flow and help lower blood pressure.