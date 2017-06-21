Pacific Foods has been a staple in the soup aisle since it launched its first creamy tomato soup in 1999. Today, the brand is adding even more heartiness to its classic flavors with a line of Organic Crème Fraiche Soups. Inspired by its best-selling creamy soups, the crème fraiche varieties are flavorful, rich and full of protein – 10g per serving.

Pacific’s new offerings are vegetarian sources of protein, and can be served as a stand-alone meal, side or an easy post-workout refuel.

3 savory varieties. Organic Crème Fraiche Tomato Soup, Organic Crème Fraiche Roasted Red Pepper Soup and Organic Crème Fraiche Butternut Squash Soup.

Vegetarian and gluten-free

10 grams of protein per serving

The soups are hitting shelves this fall at natural food stores and conventional grocers (SRP: $5.99 for 32 flluid-ounce).