Mtn Dew DEW-S-A
DEW® takes a cue from fan flavor-mixing experiments on social media and mixes Code Red®, Voltage and White Out to create Mtn Dew DEW-S-A
As a nod to DEW Nation, who loves mixing DEW flavors to create one-of-a-kind drink concoctions, Mtn Dew is teaming up with decade-long partner Dale Earnhardt Jr. during his final racing season to introduce Mtn Dew® DEW-S-A – a new soda created from a combination of three fan favorites: Mtn Dew® Code Red®, Mtn Dew White Out® and Mtn Dew Voltage®. The result of the bold new Mtn Dew DEW-S-A is a united blast of flavor.
