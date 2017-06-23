Beverages

Mangia Juices And Smoothies

New juices and smoothies are available 11 varieties

June 23, 2017
MANGIA's team of nutritionists have created a new line of fresh juices and refreshing smoothies.

JUICES

GREEN GODDESS: kale, swiss chard, spinach, celery, apple, lemon, ginger. Low in calorie, high in fiber, iron and vitamin K, zero fat, vitamin A, vitamin C, magnesium

Benefits: Filled with powerful antioxidants, improving athletic performance

SKINNY GREENS: kale, spinach, pineapple, mint, hint of jalapeno. Niacin and zinc, protein, fiber, vitamins A, C, E and K, thiamin, vitamin B6, folate, calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, copper, manganese

Benefits: weight loss, skin care, healthy hair, migraine relief, anti-inflammatory

SWEET KRISTINE: carrot, apple, beet, lemon, ginger. Vitamin A, C, K,  B8, pantothenic acid, folate, potassium, iron, copper manganese

Benefits: Boost your stamina, lower your blood pressure, improves vision, slows down aging, helps prevent cancer

WATERMELON: watermelon, lime, mint. Vitamins A, B6 and C, lycopene, antioxidants and amino acids

Benefits: hydration, digestion, anti-inflammatory, helps with muscle soreness and athletic performance

IMMUNE BOOSTER: carrot, beet, banana, ginger, garlic, bee pollen, vitamins A, B6 and C, lots of lycopene, antioxidants and amino acids

Benefits: weight loss, heart health, energy enhancer, skin soother, treating allergies, immune system booster

SMOOTHIES

ACAI: acai, roasted apples, raspberries, watermelon, strawberries. High levels of antioxidants known as polyphenols, sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie, improves cellular health, anti-aging effects, improves mental function, reduces respiratory distress

MANGO: mango, banana, passion fruit, ginger, frozen coconut milk. Fiber, vitamins C, E, B1, B3, B5 and B6 and minerals including iron, selenium, sodium, calcium, magnesium and phosphorous

Benefits: reduces blood pressure, cancer prevention, improves circulation and bone health, reduces insomnia

MIGHTY QUEEN: coconut yogurt, banana, kale, spinach, frozen coconut milk. Vitamin K,B1, B2, B6, C, E, A (in the form of carotenoids), manganese, foliate, magnesium, iron, copper, calcium, potassium a dietary fiber, phosphorus, zinc, protein, choline

Benefits: outstanding broad-based nourishment, anti-inflammatory support, blood sugar regulation, decreases levels of hunger

WILD BERRY: raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, watermelon, frozen coconut milk. Fiber, potassium, foliate, vitamin C, vitamin B6 and phytonutrient content

Benefits: combat aging, boosts the brain, fights cancer, supports digestion, benefits the skin, aids weight loss

ALMOND: almond milk, banana, almond butter, chocolate coconut protein powder, agave, cinnamon. Vitamin E, magnesium, fiber, protein, magnesium, copper, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, iron, B vitamins

Benefits: lower cholesterol, protect artery walls, reduces heart attack risk, builds strong bone and teeth, aids weight loss, nourish the nervous system

MINT: spinach, mint, banana, almond milk, almond butter, vanilla coconut protein powder, coconut oil. Protein, thiamin, niacin, vitamin B6, A, C phosphorus, zinc, dietary fiber, riboflavin, foliate, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, copper

Benefits: helps with digestion, nausea and headache, respiratory disorders and coughs, asthma, depression and fatigue

