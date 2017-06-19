Bay State Milling: Wheat Flour, Fiber Benefits

Bay State Milling Company, IFT Expo Booth #4070, introduces HealthSense™, a high fiber wheat flour derived from high amylose wheat. HealthSense™ offers the combined benefits of customary wheat flour functionality, a highly desired macronutrient, and traceability to the farm in one ingredient.

High levels of amylose help to increase the concentration of resistant starch component of wheat that resists digestion and acts like dietary fiber. Resistant starch has been shown to decrease glycemic response to foods, a factor important in the prevention and management of Type 2 diabetes. HealthSense™ delivers a standardized amount of intrinsic and intact dietary fiber in wheat flour without compromising baking or flavor attributes, resulting in affordable grain-based foods with a clean label and known health benefits.

Bay State Milling Company is the exclusive North American licensee of the high amylose trait in wheat. The licensor, Arista Cereal Technologies, holds extensive global patents on the process used to select for the trait and has partnered with Bay State Milling as its first commercial partner in its worldwide marketing efforts.

“HealthSense™ high fiber wheat flour is a game changing food ingredient,” says Pete Levangie, CEO for Bay State Milling Company. “With the increasing incidence of diabetes in North America, fiber consumption recommendations on the rise, and the advancements in our understanding of the importance of gut health, HealthSense™ can have a profound impact on human health in the very near future. We believe this to be an important opportunity for consumers, grain-based food companies, and growers.”

The company anticipates commercial availability of limited quantities of HealthSense™ from both spring and winter wheat varieties in fall of 2017. Bay State Milling is working closely with select growers to develop the supply chain. The flour can be used in any food product where traditional hard wheat varieties are used.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bay State Milling Company to launch HealthSense™ in the North American market. Decades of research have gone into the development of high amylose

wheat with a goal of improving human health without compromise,” adds Lindsay Adler, director, Arista Cereal Technologies.

HealthSense™ high fiber wheat flour is derived from conventionally bred, non-GMO wheat grown and milled in the United States. Limagrain Cereal Seeds is the company’s partner in breeding the trait into wheat varieties adapted to grow in the US.

Bay State Milling Company has proudly provided exceptional flour and plant-based ingredients since 1899. Its core purpose is to provide food ingredients to promote the growth of healthful and affordable food choices for the consumer. In pursuit of this purpose, the Company has a strategic intent to lead the development of next-generation grain based foods in North America by connecting food with agriculture to provide the leading array of plant based ingredients.

