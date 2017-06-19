Glanbia Nutritionals: Ingredient Solutions

Glanbia Nutritionals, a leading global nutrition innovator and formulation specialist, will showcase five new ingredient advances at IFT17 Food Expo in Las Vegas, June 25-28, 2017. Glanbia Nutritionals experts will also be on stand to introduce the innovative, versatile ingredients and answer visitor questions.

Plant-based protein fortification

Visitors to the Glanbia Nutritionals booth (#2240) will be able to see new BevEdge™ Pea Protein, a revolutionary advance in the dispersibility, mouthfeel and flavor of pea protein in powdered drink mixes.

BevEdge Pea Protein mixes instantly in water (unlike conventional pea protein which clumps, floats and generally mixes poorly), and is neutral to taste. This ensures a smoother mouthfeel experience and exceptional flavor expression. BevEdge Pea Protein creates new opportunities for brands looking to offer premium plant-based powdered drink mixes

Glanbia will also preview its new Pea Protein Crisps, offering bar brands and healthy snack brands superior texture, flavor and overall performance to help differentiate their products in an increasingly crowded market. These crisps deliver excellent crunch texture and an overall better eating experience –and also deliver plant-based protein fortification.

Versatile and nutritious cheese

Glanbia’s new Freeze Dried Cheese is a convenient, shelf stable and nutrient packed dairy food that delivers real cheddar or mozzarella cheese once rehydrated. It’s also versatile enough to be used in dehydrated form. This 100% natural ingredient offers significant versatility for snacks, bars, soups, prepared meals and ready-to-eat meals. It is high in protein, rich in calcium, lightweight, portable, and delivers the flavor cheese lovers crave.

Innovative supplement delivery

Also on stand will be Crystal Bursts technology, a recent development offering new delivery opportunities in supplementation for consumers, without the need for pills or capsules. Crystal Bursts are carbonated crystals, designed to deliver vitamins, minerals, and a wide range of bioactives (including Glanbia’s Bioferrin® lactoferrin) in a fun and convenient way, as they tingle and pop in the mouth.

Setting a higher standard for grass fed whey protein

Experts will also be on hand to discuss our access to Truly Grass Fed™ whey protein. Glanbia Nutritionals—working in partnership with Glanbia Ingredients Ireland—now supplies Truly Grass Fed whey protein to the US market. The ingredients come from Ireland and are 95% grass fed, Non-GMO Project Verified, with no artificial hormones and exceptional flavor. Working in partnership with brand owners, Truly Grass Fed ingredient customers can use a branded Truly Grass Fed seal as an endorser on-pack, supported by a consumer facing web site and communications campaign. More information can be found at www.trulygrassfed.com.

Glanbia Nutritionals’ long expertise in providing high-quality nutritional solutions for global markets allows us to produce a wide range of on-trend ingredients and customized solutions for the rapidly-changing development needs of food, drink and supplement manufacturers.

Glanbia Nutritionals' long expertise in providing high-quality nutritional solutions for global markets allows us to produce a wide range of on-trend ingredients and customized solutions for the rapidly-changing development needs of food, drink and supplement manufacturers.



Visit https://www.glanbianutritionals.com/en for more details.