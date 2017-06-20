Zima Is Back

For a limited time, consumers can pick up a six-pack of Zima, the nostalgic beverage from the 1990s.

In 1994, Zima gave people "zomething" different by offering a first-of-its-kind crystal clear, malt-based, adult beverage that inspired a zillion brands to follow suit. By 2008, Zima bounced like a pair of cargo shorts, but it has remained a cultural '90s icon ever since.

Zima will stay true to its classic look and refreshing citrus flavor, but grab your six-pack at stores nationwide while you can because it'll be gone by Labor Day.

Looking back at Zima's most memorable moments…

1994: Zima launches nationwide

1995: Zima's popularity makes headlines and paves the way for clear malt copycats.

1997: Zima launches in Japan

2008: Zima goes away in US

2017: Zima makes a limited time comeback for 4th of July