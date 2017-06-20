Hilary’s Makes Distribution Gains

Hilary’s, a creator of convenient and culinary foods made from real ingredients and free-from common allergens, announced that several flavors of its contemporary organic dressing portfolio, including Ranch Chia Dressing, Apple Fennel Dressing, Chili-Lime Vinaigrette and Beet Vinaigrette, are now available at 950 Kroger locations nationwide.



As part of Kroger’s focus to broaden its clean, organic offerings, Hilary’s shelf-stable dressings continue the brand’s mission to help heal the American diet by providing culinary-inspired foods that are convenient, family friendly and free of common allergens, including dairy, eggs, soy, nuts and corn. Unlike many conventional dressings loaded with canola or soybean oil and sugar, alternatively each of the dressings use organic extra virgin olive oil and organic sunflower oil, and are made with Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten-Free, and USDA Certified Organic ingredients, such as green chilies, lime juice, beets and bold spices. In addition, Hilary’s dressings are all Paleo Certified or Paleo friendly. The line-up at Kroger includes:



• Ranch Chia Dressing: made with coconut milk and healthful organic chia seeds, this dairy-free dressing is packed with omega-3s and boasts turmeric for extra nutrition.

• Apple Fennel Dressing: organic apple cider vinegar combine with health-supportive organic dandelion root and notes of orange for a splash of tart and tang.

• Chili-Lime Vinaigrette: organic green chilies star in this dressing and marinade, while tangy lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, apple cider vinegar, and peppery cumin balance the blend.

• Beet Vinaigrette: earthy organic root vegetables, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar anchor this dressing and marinade, while hints of apple and dill keep it fresh.