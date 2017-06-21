Pereg Natural Foods (pereg-gourmet.com), a producer of premium, all natural spices and spice blends, ancient grains and quinoa products will debut its new line of Kaňiwa (baby quinoa) as well as new blends and flavor infused varieties of freekeh, teff, farro, basmati rice and quinoa, among other all-natural products and kosher certified products.

According to Gill Schneider, CEO, Pereg Natural Foods, “Baby quinoa is predicted to become the next ‘new’ ancient super food. Also known as Kañiwa, it is an excellent source of complete protein and amino acids, is exceptionally high in iron and is gluten-free. This grain cooks up with a crunchy texture, and offers a nutrient rich food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We are excited to bring consumers yet another healthy choice to serve to their family and friends.”

Baby Quinoa – 5-ounce boxes & resealable 16-ounce bags

Dark reddish-brown in color and about half the size of a tiny quinoa seed, kañiwa cooks up quickly to resemble a smaller version of red quinoa. Unlike regular quinoa, kañiwa doesn’t have saponins, the coating that gives quinoa a somewhat soapy, slightly bitter flavor if not rinsed properly. Kañiwa is actually easier to process due to the absence of saponins. (Note that all quinoa from Pereg is pre-rinsed and ready to cook from the package.) Another advantage kañiwa has over quinoa is that it’s an even better source of iron. Retail: 5-ounce boxes ($3.57); Re-sealable 16-ounce. bags ($5.50).

Freekeh Grain – Side Dishes; 5-ounce bags

Pereg’s Freekeh is available in green roasted, ginger sesame and vegetable flavor blends. Freekeh is young, green wheat that is roasted over an open flame to give this grain a delicious slightly smoky flavor and chewy texture similar to bulgur. Freekeh is lower in fat than brown rice, higher in fiber than quinoa or brown rice, also a great source of calcium. It can be used in soups, casseroles or enjoyed seasoned up as a side dish; freekeh makes a great alternative to rice or couscous. Retail: $3.99

Teff Porridges – 5-ounce boxes

Pereg’s Teff porridges are available in brown or ivory varieties as well as mixed with nuts and berries or with chocolate. In addition to being gluten-free, Teff is higher in protein than wheat, is a great source of iron, calcium and amino acids. This ancient whole grain has a pleasantly sweet nutty flavor, and the small size makes it easy to digest. Brown & white teff: Whole teff can be toasted and used to add a little crunch to salads to muffins; boiled teff can be prepared with milk or water for a sweet porridge or spiced up for a side dish; raw teff can be ground into flour and baked into injera bread, a traditional Ethiopian dish. Flavored teff mixes: This pre-seasoned teff porridge makes a delicious breakfast, side dish, or even a healthful dessert. Just add water & boil – easy to prepare any time of day. Retail: $3.99

Farro Side Dishes – 5-ounce boxes

Farro side dishes from Pereg are offered in plain, or blended with mushrooms or new roasted garlic flavor. Farro is a hardy ancient grain and is a variety of wheat savored for its rich texture and mild flavor.It is a healthful grain that’s an excellent source of fiber, protein, magnesium, and iron. Farro is delicious seasoned up as a side dish as an alternative to rice or quinoa, tossed with some protein & vegetables in a hot / cold salad, used in soups or stews. For an extra boost of flavor try boiling farro in vegetable broth instead of water. Retail: 5-ounce boxes, $3.99; Roasted garlic 12-ounce canister, $5.99

Basmati Rice ( add info when available)

In addition, Pereg will feature new flavors of Quinoa side dishes, including ginger sesame, quinoa with lentils, quinoa with nuts and berries, and quinoa with roasted garlic in 6-ounce boxes retailing at $3.99. New re-sealable 16-ounce bags of grain from Pereg will include buckwheat, black lentils, baby quinoa, brown and ivory teff.