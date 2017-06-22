Cinnabon Chillattas

Cinnabon is kicking off summer with a new line-up of five decadent blended beverages – Chillattas. The ultra-creamy frozen drinks provide a sweet escape for consumers when they need to take a moment to just "chill" and enjoy. The beloved brand has reimagined several of its classic flavors, making them creamier and more indulgent than ever, including: Signature Cinnamon Roll, Strawberries & Cream, OREO® Cookies & Cream, and Double Chocolate Mocha, made with heavenly Ghirardelli® Chocolate. Cinnabon has also added the seasonal favorite Peaches & Cream to the collection for summer.

Chillattas are an on-the-go treat to chill down a hot summer scorcher. They are the ultimate indulgence with bursts of delectable flavors in every sip. Each beverage is special from top to bottom, with standout features in each variety such as chunks of OREO® cookies, layers of real fruit pieces, and swirls of Ghirardelli chocolate. The Signature Cinnamon Roll Chillatta is the real star of the collection, featuring everything guests love about the Classic Roll but in a satisfyingly cool delivery. This Bon in a cup even features a full BonBites™ garnish piled high atop a mountain of whipped cream.