Kraft Heinz Food Ingredients: Name to Know

With the recent addition of Heinz® products to its portfolio of ingredient solutions, Kraft Food Ingredients has rebranded to become Kraft Heinz Ingredients. It signifies a new chapter for the company as it continues to lead the food ingredients industry to future innovations.

The evolution of Kraft Food Ingredients to Kraft Heinz Ingredients is another milestone in the successful history of The Kraft Heinz Company—the fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world—and further demonstrates the company’s commitment to the success of its ingredient subsidiary and its customers. The company’s unparalleled portfolio of iconic brands and application expertise provides a platform for leadership in the food ingredient industry.

“As our industry continues to move forward, this rebranding to Kraft Heinz Ingredients is a sign of how we’re moving forward as a company to meet the needs of our customers,” says Andrew Scribner, vice president and general manager of Kraft Heinz Ingredients. “The Kraft Heinz Company has always stood for quality with familiar names like Heinz® Ketchup, Kraft® Cheese, Grey Poupon® Mustard and Lea & Perrins® Worcestershire Sauce in households across the country. Our newly expanded portfolio of ingredient solutions positions us to help our customers take advantage of today’s consumer trends and explore more possibilities for their products and applications.”

Kraft Heinz Ingredients will make its debut to the food ingredient industry at IFT17 in Las Vegas, June 25-28, Booth #3895.

Premium samples featuring Kraft® Cheeses and Barbecue Sauce, made with Heinz® Ketchup, will be available to attendees who schedule an in-person meeting with Kraft Heinz Ingredients at IFT. Team members also will be on hand to demonstrate how the company’s resources and expertise can help customers’ applications become a marketplace success.

ABOUT KRAFT HEINZ INGREDIENTS

Kraft Heinz Ingredients is a trusted, customer-driven partner to food manufacturers looking for the finest ingredient solutions, including cheese, dairy, confectionery, condiments and sauces. Headquartered in Glenview, Ill., and built on a renowned history of success and a foundation of quality, Kraft Heinz Ingredients is the business-to-business ingredient subsidiary of The Kraft Heinz Company—the fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world. With the unequaled resources of a global leader, including employees in 40 countries, Kraft Heinz Ingredients helps customers make an impact in today’s marketplace through proven performance, iconic brand solutions, innovative technologies and world-class service.

For more information on Kraft Heinz Ingredients, visit kraftheinzingredients.com.