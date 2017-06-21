NPC Speaker: Barry Calpino, Vice President of Innovation, Conagra Brands
The 2017 Prepared Foods New Products Conference speaker lineup takes shape
NPC Speaker:
Barry Calpino
Vice President of Innovation
Conagra Brands
As vice president of innovation, Calpino will focus on driving rapid innovation and growth across Conagra's portfolio of brands. An integral part of the company's Growth Center of Excellence, he will be responsible for the direction and success of cross-functional teams made up of Consumer Insights, Marketing, Research & Development, Packaging, and Design.
